Veracity Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,098,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

EQIX opened at $666.37 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

