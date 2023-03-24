Veracity Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $446.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

