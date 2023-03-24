Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,440 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.