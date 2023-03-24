Veracity Capital LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

