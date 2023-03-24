Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

