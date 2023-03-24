Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lowered by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

