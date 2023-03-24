Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,180 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

