Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $304.75 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.