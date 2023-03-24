Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

