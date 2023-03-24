Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $222.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

