Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.