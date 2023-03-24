Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 987 ($12.12) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 879.83 ($10.80).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 734.50 ($9.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 768.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 682.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.60, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 993 ($12.19).

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

About Vistry Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,702.13%.

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.