VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.
VNET Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNET opened at $3.47 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.