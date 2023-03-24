VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of VNET opened at $3.47 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

