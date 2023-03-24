Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 185 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.50. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

