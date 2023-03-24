Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €122.38 ($131.59) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12-month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.08.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

