Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1 %

VOW3 stock opened at €122.38 ($131.59) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 1-year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is €128.91 and its 200-day moving average is €132.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

