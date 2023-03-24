Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €19.00 by Morgan Stanley

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.43) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.1 %

ETR VNA opened at €17.51 ($18.83) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 52 week high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

