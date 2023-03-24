Waage Christian Acquires 18,500 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Waage Christian bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,865.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

GOSS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

