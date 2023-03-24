Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

