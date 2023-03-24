Waters (NYSE:WAT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

WAT stock opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.88 and a 200-day moving average of $317.06.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

