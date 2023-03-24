Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $825,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day moving average is $303.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

