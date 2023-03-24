Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.