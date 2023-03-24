WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,607,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

