Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of INZY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

