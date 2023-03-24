Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
Shares of INZY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.