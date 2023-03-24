Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Stock Up 7.5 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

