Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

