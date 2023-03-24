Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.