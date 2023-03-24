Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.17. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.