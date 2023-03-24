Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.97 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $701.25 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.40.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.