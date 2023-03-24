Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $385,654. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

