Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.
Insider Activity at Atkore
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of ATKR opened at $134.65 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.22.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.