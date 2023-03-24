Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $134.65 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

