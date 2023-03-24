Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.