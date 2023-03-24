Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Trading Down 2.6 %

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.