Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 156,736 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,736 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AerCap by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.