Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,486 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.60% of NMI worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.31.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

