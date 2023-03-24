Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 31,218 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of ITT worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.