Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

