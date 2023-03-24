Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

