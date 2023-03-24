Well Done LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

