Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

