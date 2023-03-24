Well Done LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.