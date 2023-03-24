Well Done LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
