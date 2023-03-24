Well Done LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

