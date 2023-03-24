Well Done LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 213,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

