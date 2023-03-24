Well Done LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE WNC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

