Well Done LLC Has $234,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.
NYSE MA opened at $354.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
