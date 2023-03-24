Well Done LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

