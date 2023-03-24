Well Done LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $434.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.