Well Done LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY stock opened at $434.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
