Well Done LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 51,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $189.18 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

