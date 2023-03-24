Well Done LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

