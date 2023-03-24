Well Done LLC Takes Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $163,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $483.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.